1 August 2025 Build 19437578 Edited 1 August 2025 – 02:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Celestials!
I’m excited to share that Celestial Wardens has officially entered Early Access!
While there is still much work to be done, I assure you that I will diligently strive to elevate the game to meet—and hopefully exceed—your expectations.

Thank you to everyone who supports my project!

