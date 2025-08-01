Hello Celestials!
I’m excited to share that Celestial Wardens has officially entered Early Access!
While there is still much work to be done, I assure you that I will diligently strive to elevate the game to meet—and hopefully exceed—your expectations.
Thank you to everyone who supports my project!
Early Access v0.01
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3855551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update