Hello Choo Choo Engineers!

I'm trying out floating damage numbers so we can all better see how much damage each weapon type does and also get a bit more feedback on screen. Fortunately I've written a different system from Choo Choo Survivor 1 that is much faster and does not affect performance much, but if you do find the floating damage numbers to slow down your experience then they can be turned off from the settings menu under miscellaneous.

I hope you find the update helpful!

Thanks,

GTGD