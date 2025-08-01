Wires
Added "Positions are Percentages" setting to Servo.
Bugs
Fixed server crash connecting a wire to a cycle of rerouters.
Fixed crash closing server or leaving world as a client.
Fixed world serializer sometimes deleting chunk files that are still in use, corrupting the world.
Fixed large memory leak increasing memory usage every time a world was saved due to not freeing compression contexts.
Fixed clients being disconnected when large brick replication message is sent with a full packet window.
Fixed performance issues related to certain resizable bricks.
Fixed very long hang picking zone brick to place.
Fixed error loading world containing maximum length string on hint gate.
Fixed incorrect transform calculation in relative teleport gate.
Fixed potential extreme log spam by unnecessary warning message.
Fixed some unused legacy files being included with the build.
