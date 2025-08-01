 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19437518 Edited 1 August 2025 – 01:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Wires

  • Added "Positions are Percentages" setting to Servo.

Bugs

  • Fixed server crash connecting a wire to a cycle of rerouters.

  • Fixed crash closing server or leaving world as a client.

  • Fixed world serializer sometimes deleting chunk files that are still in use, corrupting the world.

  • Fixed large memory leak increasing memory usage every time a world was saved due to not freeing compression contexts.

  • Fixed clients being disconnected when large brick replication message is sent with a full packet window.

  • Fixed performance issues related to certain resizable bricks.

  • Fixed very long hang picking zone brick to place.

  • Fixed error loading world containing maximum length string on hint gate.

  • Fixed incorrect transform calculation in relative teleport gate.

  • Fixed potential extreme log spam by unnecessary warning message.

  • Fixed some unused legacy files being included with the build.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2199421
  • Loading history…
