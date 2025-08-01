 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 1 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19437389 Edited 1 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Content:
- New parts: Li Battery for energy storage, Magnetic Pulsar (combat part shooting EMP)
- New buildable prefab: Research Server

Game Mechanics:
- Research - using research servers, parts can be researched now
- Dispose resources - you can now dispose resources from the backpack into a pile
- Enemy charging cycle - enemies are part of the simulation. They need to charge when they run out of energy
- Electricity Lifecycle - machines start without electricity. The character can use a portable battery to charge them

General:
- Improvements to sun and moon graphics
- More natural drone movements
- Updated resource inventory UI

Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed remote disconnection sound persistence

Changed files in this update

Depot 3413861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link