Game Content:

- New parts: Li Battery for energy storage, Magnetic Pulsar (combat part shooting EMP)

- New buildable prefab: Research Server



Game Mechanics:

- Research - using research servers, parts can be researched now

- Dispose resources - you can now dispose resources from the backpack into a pile

- Enemy charging cycle - enemies are part of the simulation. They need to charge when they run out of energy

- Electricity Lifecycle - machines start without electricity. The character can use a portable battery to charge them



General:

- Improvements to sun and moon graphics

- More natural drone movements

- Updated resource inventory UI



Bugs Fixed:

- Fixed remote disconnection sound persistence