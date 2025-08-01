Game Content:
- New parts: Li Battery for energy storage, Magnetic Pulsar (combat part shooting EMP)
- New buildable prefab: Research Server
Game Mechanics:
- Research - using research servers, parts can be researched now
- Dispose resources - you can now dispose resources from the backpack into a pile
- Enemy charging cycle - enemies are part of the simulation. They need to charge when they run out of energy
- Electricity Lifecycle - machines start without electricity. The character can use a portable battery to charge them
General:
- Improvements to sun and moon graphics
- More natural drone movements
- Updated resource inventory UI
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed remote disconnection sound persistence
