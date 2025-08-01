"Soul Dossier" August 1st Update Notice

The "Soul Dossier" server will be shut down for maintenance at 10:30 on August 1st (UTC+8). It is estimated that the maintenance will take 180 minutes. During the maintenance period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time reasonably to avoid unnecessary losses. The server opening time may be advanced or postponed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Lucky Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the specified time!

【Balance Adjustment】

<Human>

• Ruyi

- Slightly reduced the cooldown time for randomly obtaining items when entering the pursued state during a single transformation.

<Ghost>

• Huang Xian

- Optimized the height of the paper doves released by Skill 1. Now they will randomly generate at different heights.

- Now the paper doves released will automatically open into red envelopes when picked up.

- Optimized the judgment of hitting obstacles with Skill 2.

- Added movement speed bonus during connection state in Skill 3 and Field Skill.

- Now the duration of the merciful state after the Human selects "Is a Fairy" will decrease as the skill level of Huang Xian increases.

- Now the duration of the acceleration state after the Human selects Fairy will increase with the skill level, and using the Mist Escape during the acceleration state will not consume the Demon Energy Mark.

"Star Diamond Mall: Neon Knight"

"Ride into the future, neon shining."

Neon Knight theme is temporarily available

1. The Star Diamond Treasure Box has added the Future Knight series Star Diamond Red outfit!

2. Collect all to exchange for Shen Wanyin - Future Knight · Neon exclusive items.

3. Wearing the full set will activate new skill effects and exclusive idle animations.

"Lucky Gift"

The Lucky Treasure Box has been upgraded with a huge selection of over a thousand fashion items for you to draw!

The new Panda series fashion item "He Ruoyao - Star Path · Panda" is now available in the Lucky Gift!

"Star Diamond Ranking / Good Luck Ranking"

Event Time: After version update - 23:59:59 on August 14th

The highest rank in the Star Diamond Ranking can win a Star Diamond Luminous Treasure Box! The highest rank in the Good Luck Ranking can win a Theme Rare Treasure Box!

1. Participate in the corresponding ranking by drawing the corresponding treasure box.

2. The more times you draw, the higher your ranking and the richer the rewards.

3. Draw treasure boxes to climb the ranking and win a high-quality fashion treasure box for sure!

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Series: He Ruoyao - The Chosen of the Sea God & Xia Shiyu - The Night Watcher of the Forest"

Lion Dance Returns: Auspicious Greetings

Wishing you great fortune and prosperity

Event period: August 1st - August 15th, 2025

Exclusive New Year headwear available for direct purchase on the page at a limited-time discount.

Theme Encore: Ashes of the Phoenix Sigh

The ashes never cease, and the sighs form a poem.

Event Time: After version update - August 22, 2025

1. Series of costumes can be drawn from the Ashes of the Phoenix Sigh theme treasure box.

2. During the event period, collect all the costumes of a single character to exchange for exclusive items for free.

【Bug Fix】

1. Fixed the issue of abnormal number of paper birds in different maps.

2. Fixed the problem that the curse debuff of Huangxian's first skill, Buy Life Red Packet, was not stacked in some cases.

3. Fixed the issue that the curse stacking time was abnormal when Human faced Huangxian and there was an obstacle in between.

4. Fixed the problem that Huangxian would remain in the knockback state when facing Luoli with the Substitute Life Red Packet and Luoli was knocked down with the right-click of the primary star enabled.

5. Fixed the issue that Huangxian could float in the air by continuously pressing the right mouse button while in the air.

6. Fixed the problem that Huangxian needed to be invincible when using skills, otherwise they could be interrupted easily.

7. Fixed the issue that the curse UI would appear incorrectly when Human was facing Huangxian and entered stealth, but turned their back to Huangxian.

8. Fixed the problem that Qinghong could see Huangxian's demonic aura mark through the passage but could not select it.

9. Fixed the issue that the person being devoured by the Soul Eater could see Huangxian's passive skill.

10. Fixed the problem that when the small ghost of Yeluo with the red packet in the backpack was activated by Huangxian's third skill and returned to Yeluo's body, Yeluo's vision would not display normally.

11. Fixed the issue that Xiaoyi's first skill could be interrupted.

