 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 1 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19437330 Edited 1 August 2025 – 01:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good evening, all. A small update today. Tweaking one of the special diary pages to give players a clue about where to look in previous locations.

Thank you all for playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 1014261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1014262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link