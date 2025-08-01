Ship of Heroes is having a Playtest this weekend to test the server arrangement at different levels of loading. This is a technical test. There will also be an invasion event on Sunday.

How to participate

New Players

Sign up early to avoid delays.

Donors

Donors who are already in the donor beta have access to the playtest. No registration required. Donors who want to participate but have not yet accessed the Donor Beta can either join it or register for the Playtest. Which one is best? To help you choose, consider these differences.

Playtest Donor Beta Access Ends August 3 August 17 Access Guarantied No Yes Additional Content None Throughout the beta

Returning Players who are not Donors

Yes No SoH or SoH Playtest in the Steam Library* Access granted for the Playtest duration Signup for the Playtest

* You may need to reinstall through Steam

Invasion Event Sunday at 3:00 PM EST

To test our server setup there will be an invasion event as shown in the image above on Sunday at 3:00PM EST. Even if you do not want to participate, we would appreciate your being in the City just before, during or just after, to maximize the server load and allow us to test scenarios.

Feedback and Bug Report

A feedback and bug report is conveniently accessed in game by clicking the ? on the compass. This is our preferred method as your character, your location in the game, and the time the bug happened, are automatically recorded. This also immediately places the bug or feedback in the “fix” list.

Getting Help

Please contact HeroSupport or reach out through any of the contact forms.

Our priority during events is to respond to requests coming to the HeroSupport email or through contact forms. If you think the response will be interesting to other players, you can in addition, post on our forums.

Social media is not a good place to seek help as they are only loosely monitored and do not provide enough information to help specific players.

Wishlist!

Wishlists numbers help us size the servers for launch

As we are not a major brand name, presales are not available to us on Steam. And while we welcome being pleasantly surprised by unexpected crowds, this would not provide our players with the experience we want to deliver.

Wishlisting tells Steam that we are worth promoting

As we are a small indie, we have little budget money for promotion. We rely heavily on word of mouth and this free Steam algorithm push is super valuable.

How you can help

> Wishlist Ship of Heroes if you have not already

> Tell your guild and your gaming friends about Ship of Heroes and ask them to wishlist if they are interested

> Tell your favorite content creator about us.