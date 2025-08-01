Hey Cozy Caravaners! 👋

We know it's been a little quiet on our end, so we wanted to share a small update to let you know, we’re still here, and still hard at work! 😅

So as a sneaky little "sign of life", we’re releasing a handful of new outfits that have been tucked away in the wardrobe, just waiting for someone to wear them.

New Outfits!✨

These new outfits will unlock immediately once you purchase the wardrobe upgrade from the Guild Catalogue, no additional Tokens required!

What Have We Been Up To?

While this update is just a small one, there's been a lot going on behind the scenes, so we wanted to give a little update on what's been happening.

Performance Improvements in Progress

As we mentioned in our last update, we've been doing a deep overhaul of the game's core systems. This work is aimed at making Cozy Caravan run faster, smoother, and more reliably—especially as we gear up for version 1.0.

It’s been a big task, and we’ve been chipping away at it while also adding more content like new features, quests, outfits, and characters. For example, if you're playing on Steam Deck, you’ll be happy to hear areas like Clamberry are already seeing much better frame rates, jumping from struggling to maintain 30fps to frequently hitting 60fps or more! (And using less memory, too.) There's still some work to do with some hitches in the new streaming system, but progress is looking good.

Cozy Caravan is Coming to Nintendo Switch!

And some of you may have seen the news, but if you missed it, Cozy Caravan is officially coming to Nintendo Switch at our 1.0 launch!

We’ve had requests for a Switch version ever since we launched in Early Access, so we’re thrilled to finally confirm it. 🎉

We'll have more exciting news to share in the near future, so thanks as always for your ongoing support!

Want to chat with us or share your outfit screenshots? Join the community on our Discord!