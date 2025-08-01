Thanks so much for playing Steel Century Groove: Midnight and leaving your comments, feedback, and reviews! It's all been incredibly helpful and continues to make the game better.

This patch brings Midnight up to date on the latest code that will ship with the all new demo releasing next week on August 7th!

For Midnight, that means big improvements to the quality of the automatic custom music analysis and a new feature called "Fine Tune" where you can tweak any songs where the beat isn't quite lined up. Unfortunately, this means you will need to re-run the analysis process before you can play custom music again on version 1.2. Just open the "Setup Custom Music" menu, make sure the tracks you want are checked, and press "Finish" to start the process.

Patch Notes

Music

Improved the accuracy of the algorithm for automatic custom music analysis.

Added a "Fine Tune" feature where you can manually adjust the BPM and reference downbeat that the beat is keyed against. Alternatively, you can tell the algorithm that it should treat the song as "Variable Tempo" and search for each beat individually.

Added the "Auto Calibrate" feature to the "Fine Tune" menu allowing you to set the reference downbeat and BPM automatically by tapping out the beat.

Art/Visuals

Added a subtle ripple to the rhythm gameplay line to make it appear less static.

Improved the displacement and chromatic aberration effects that trigger with certain moves.

Added a new chains visual effect for the Slow Cooldowns opponent move.

Minor lighting updates in the New District City overworld.

Adjusted the player pant colors that are available in character customization.

Added additional VFX and audio when you succeed at the counterplay mechanics of the Voltace and Aedonix Tenzerks.

Tweaked the head options in character customization and added three new ones.

Minor general animation code updates for improved dance visuals.

Gameplay

On gamepad, you can now press either the face buttons or use the d-pad to trigger your moves. These alternate controls are also remappable.

Added two new mods that add a visual cue for the counterplay mechanics of the Voltace and Aedonix Tenzerks. These are available in the Mall of Records, one near the elevator to the Midnight Arcade, and the other near the bench where Elders Carol and Susie sit after their story ends.

Slightly increased the complexity of early game charts on Medium difficulty.

Moves now unlock after slightly fewer battles for your first Tenzerk.

UI

Added an indication for whether or not streamer mode is enabled to the main menu.

Added a cutout effect to hide certain parts of the HUD when the cursor approaches them.

Some tutorial messages now stay up longer in the first battle.

Improved gamepad navigation on the music selection screen.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that could occur when analyzing custom music.

Fixed an issue where the voxel fountains in the mall of records could appear blurry.

Fixed a crash that could occur with certain Bink VFX.

Fixed an issue where you could open the menu at an incorrect time on the character create save slots UI.

Fixed an issue where a gameplay track that was played as part of the story could be seen twice in a row.

Fixed an issue where you could open a menu behind the ability tutorial popups.

Fixed issues where the Tenzerk UI could retain information from a previous save that was loaded in the same session.

Developer

Reduced the size on disk of the cache files generated from analyzing custom music. They are now in a binary format.

Thanks for playing! If you run into any problems with this update or have more feedback, please send over a report via the in-game UI, comment on this update, or post it on the Steam discussion boards. I read everything!