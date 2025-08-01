 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19437029 Edited 1 August 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed ritual of blood not working
  • fixed broken generation issues leading to softlocks in dungeon entrances
  • fixed enemies not correctly despawning sometimes
  • fixed locks despawning slowly
  • fixed locked chests slowly opening as proxy
  • fixed some logging errors
  • fixed tome doing unnecessary swing sounds
  • fixed wand doing swing sounds when doing snap turns
  • fixed wand not always being able to be equipped
  • fixed ghost delves not correctly ending
  • fixed ghosts not talking correct dialogue in sould delves

Changed files in this update

Ancient Dungeon VR Content Depot 1125241
