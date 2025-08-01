- fixed ritual of blood not working
- fixed broken generation issues leading to softlocks in dungeon entrances
- fixed enemies not correctly despawning sometimes
- fixed locks despawning slowly
- fixed locked chests slowly opening as proxy
- fixed some logging errors
- fixed tome doing unnecessary swing sounds
- fixed wand doing swing sounds when doing snap turns
- fixed wand not always being able to be equipped
- fixed ghost delves not correctly ending
- fixed ghosts not talking correct dialogue in sould delves
Hotfix ea0.1.7.1
