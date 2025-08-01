NEW FEATURES
Added a fully functional in-game daily contracts system
Receive one additional contract every 24 hours, with a maximum of 3 concurrent contracts
Reroll up to one contract you don't wish to complete every 24 hours
Completing a contract in game will allow you to click-to-claim in the main menu after chase
Added three new decals to the garage customization
RealOutlawNico (TTV)
AmaranthineBri (TTV)
KimberlyMcBlaze (TTV)
Added several new scenarios to the scenario pool
BUG FIXES
Fixed several issues causing game crashes on certain hardware setups
Fixed text chat messages not automatically displaying for some players while in a chase
Fixed name tags disappearing on player vehicles after driving, while next to them still.
Fixed destruction being out of sync in certain scenarios
Fixed activating mouse input temporarily disabling when using hotkeys on vehicle functions
Fixed players not being ejected from a vehicle when they have text chat open
Fixed a server sided error in the voice chat manager
Fixed some settings not applying to the main menu properly (DLSS, Foliage, etc)
Fixed splash screen on German translation during game boot goes out of bounds of the text box
Fixed tools being functional with F9 menu open
Fixed a slight character cut off in the F9 report menu
GPU CRASHES
We are actively working on fixing the remaining issues causing GPU crashes in the game, and we believe we identified most if not all of them in this patch. We ask that if you experience another crash after this patch to please fill out a bug report with your player.log file in our discord server. We will assist in real time to resolve any remaining issues causing game crashes. We appreciate your patience with this issue!
- The OUTBRK Team
