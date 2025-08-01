 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19437018 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES

  • Added a fully functional in-game daily contracts system

    • Receive one additional contract every 24 hours, with a maximum of 3 concurrent contracts

    • Reroll up to one contract you don't wish to complete every 24 hours

    • Completing a contract in game will allow you to click-to-claim in the main menu after chase

  • Added three new decals to the garage customization

    • RealOutlawNico (TTV)

    • AmaranthineBri (TTV)

    • KimberlyMcBlaze (TTV)

  • Added several new scenarios to the scenario pool

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed several issues causing game crashes on certain hardware setups

  • Fixed text chat messages not automatically displaying for some players while in a chase

  • Fixed name tags disappearing on player vehicles after driving, while next to them still.

  • Fixed destruction being out of sync in certain scenarios

  • Fixed activating mouse input temporarily disabling when using hotkeys on vehicle functions

  • Fixed players not being ejected from a vehicle when they have text chat open

  • Fixed a server sided error in the voice chat manager

  • Fixed some settings not applying to the main menu properly (DLSS, Foliage, etc)

  • Fixed splash screen on German translation during game boot goes out of bounds of the text box

  • Fixed tools being functional with F9 menu open

  • Fixed a slight character cut off in the F9 report menu

GPU CRASHES

We are actively working on fixing the remaining issues causing GPU crashes in the game, and we believe we identified most if not all of them in this patch. We ask that if you experience another crash after this patch to please fill out a bug report with your player.log file in our discord server. We will assist in real time to resolve any remaining issues causing game crashes. We appreciate your patience with this issue!

- The OUTBRK Team

