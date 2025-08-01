NEW FEATURES

Added a fully functional in-game daily contracts system Receive one additional contract every 24 hours, with a maximum of 3 concurrent contracts Reroll up to one contract you don't wish to complete every 24 hours Completing a contract in game will allow you to click-to-claim in the main menu after chase



Added three new decals to the garage customization RealOutlawNico (TTV) AmaranthineBri (TTV) KimberlyMcBlaze (TTV)

Added several new scenarios to the scenario pool

BUG FIXES

Fixed several issues causing game crashes on certain hardware setups

Fixed text chat messages not automatically displaying for some players while in a chase

Fixed name tags disappearing on player vehicles after driving, while next to them still.

Fixed destruction being out of sync in certain scenarios

Fixed activating mouse input temporarily disabling when using hotkeys on vehicle functions

Fixed players not being ejected from a vehicle when they have text chat open

Fixed a server sided error in the voice chat manager

Fixed some settings not applying to the main menu properly (DLSS, Foliage, etc)

Fixed splash screen on German translation during game boot goes out of bounds of the text box

Fixed tools being functional with F9 menu open

Fixed a slight character cut off in the F9 report menu

GPU CRASHES

We are actively working on fixing the remaining issues causing GPU crashes in the game, and we believe we identified most if not all of them in this patch. We ask that if you experience another crash after this patch to please fill out a bug report with your player.log file in our discord server. We will assist in real time to resolve any remaining issues causing game crashes. We appreciate your patience with this issue!

- The OUTBRK Team