- Added option to choose team jersey numbers up to 17 (for now).



- Improved standing kick animations.



- Added new kick animations.



- Replaced animation and cooldown when getting slide tackled by an opponent.



- Increased kick animation range to reduce animation failure.



- Reworked character's spine rig.



- Improved existing animations where the spine used to bend incorrectly, such as bicycle kicks and slide tackles.



- Added breathing animation when the character is idle.



