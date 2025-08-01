- Added option to choose team jersey numbers up to 17 (for now).
- Improved standing kick animations.
- Added new kick animations.
- Replaced animation and cooldown when getting slide tackled by an opponent.
- Increased kick animation range to reduce animation failure.
- Reworked character's spine rig.
- Improved existing animations where the spine used to bend incorrectly, such as bicycle kicks and slide tackles.
- Added breathing animation when the character is idle.
Jersey numbers + kick animations ...
