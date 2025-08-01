 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19436994 Edited 1 August 2025 – 02:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added option to choose team jersey numbers up to 17 (for now).

- Improved standing kick animations.

- Added new kick animations.

- Replaced animation and cooldown when getting slide tackled by an opponent.

- Increased kick animation range to reduce animation failure.

- Reworked character's spine rig.

- Improved existing animations where the spine used to bend incorrectly, such as bicycle kicks and slide tackles.

- Added breathing animation when the character is idle.

