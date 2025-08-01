All main scenario text has been written, edited, and translated. This new content adds up to at least 1.5x the length of the existing story.



Chapter II is planned to contain 12 Interlude scenes. 2 of these have been completed so far. (It’s best to write these now the scenario text is ready.)



Cutscene scripting progress — 18 out of 20 sub-chapters have been completed.



Chapter II is planned to contain 12 CG illustrations in total. 9 CG illustrations have been completed so far. Some additional sprites and assets are also still being worked on.



7 new default illustrations have been completed for Hero Cards based on their designs in the story. (The existing artwork for these Hero Cards will remain available as a skin after the release of the Chapter II update)



All necessary music and background illustrations for Chapter II have been completed.

New Content

A new Hero Skin has been made available as the monthly reward. The previous month’s Hero Skin has been added to the in-game store.



Herclaus - Vita Brevis

Game Changes

Clicking the screen now toggles which side of a Hero Card is shown in the artwork viewer.

Game Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Hero Cards to summon with the Ability Toggle UI visible in some rare circumstances.



Improved the glow effect on Hero Cards during Ability activation.



Fixed an issue where third-party license text was not visible in the settings.

This update includes Herclaus’ latest skin, along with several optimisations and bug fixes.As everyone has been waiting for more story content, here’s some more insight to our current progress.We’ll continue to work hard to ensure the experience of Chapter II will meet everyone’s expectations!- From the team at Studio Klondike