But first, some news. This last month we hosted our first official mod jam on our Discord server and it was a mind-blowing success. The theme was "Game Tribute" and we were impressed with how many high quality submissions we had. We thank everyone who participated and hope it was fun and a great practice! We encourage players to check out the mod jam submissions on the workshop here. If you are interested in participating in the next mod jam, be sure to come to Discord and grab the "ModJam Ping" role to be notified.
Also, here is a collage of new mods released this past month. There were over 400 new mods this month! Have you tried any of these mods yet? Find any hidden gems? Be sure to regularly check the workshop for newly released mods, we're positive you'll always find something fun and interesting to try out. Click here to see the most popular new mods from this month.
As always we are grateful for the massive amount of community participation in developing and testing new features each month.
This month's release contains several notable features that mod makers can look forward to using, such as the highly requested ModConfig.SaveConfig feature. The full listing of changes is detailed below. Users will be happy to know that this release fixes many sound issues, most notably sounds cutting each other off or stopping early.
As always, if you are having issues of any sort, definitely don't hesitate to check out our FAQ on GitHub or reach out to us at our Discord.
ChangelogThe following is a list of the most noteworthy changes made for this release. As a reminder, modders should consult the Update Migration Guide to see how to adapt to the new changes after running tModPorter.
Major Changes
New FeaturesDestructor_Ben: Add ModConfig.SaveChanges
Chicken-Bones: More sound fixes and new SoundStyle options
API ChangesJavidPack: Support and showcase Otherworld alternate music logic
KaidenJoy: Negative NPCIDs now compatible with NPCDefinition
Bug Fixes
Quality of Life and Other FixesHarper Stoeckle: Fix escape not working while inputting text on on non-Windows platforms
JavidPack: Fix bug causing 2x2 jungle plants to be invisible
JavidPack: Fix Sky Dragon's Fury's alternate attack not being affected by melee speed
JavidPack: Fix an issue with ShadowFlameHexDoll and use speed hooks.
API Fixes and ChangesJacob Adams: Support paint spraying for any sized tile
JavidPack: NPCDefinition ordering now uses bestiary ordering. Colored slimes now draw in color.
JavidPack: Add ShadowFlame to Main.debuff
CactusDuper: Fix LongMoss missing from TileID.Sets.IgnoredByGrowingSaplings
Other
ExampleMod and API DocumentationJackerAcid: Improve MessageID Documentation and other netcode methods
JavidPack: Update docs to discourage using buggy FindChestByGuessing method
JavidPack: Documentation explaining item usage and item animation fields
JavidPack: Various Documentation Updates: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
We would also like to mention that we have volunteers translating our monthly release announcements into several other languages.
