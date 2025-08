Changelog

Hello everyone! It is time for the August 2025 Stable Update.But first, some news. This last month we hosted our first official mod jam on our Discord server and it was a mind-blowing success. The theme was "Game Tribute" and we were impressed with how many high quality submissions we had. We thank everyone who participated and hope it was fun and a great practice! We encourage players to check out the mod jam submissions on the workshop here . If you are interested in participating in the next mod jam, be sure to come to Discord and grab the "ModJam Ping" role to be notified.Also, here is a collage of new mods released this past month. There were over 400 new mods this month! Have you tried any of these mods yet? Find any hidden gems? Be sure to regularly check the workshop for newly released mods, we're positive you'll always find something fun and interesting to try out. Click here to see the most popular new mods from this month.As always we are grateful for the massive amount of community participation in developing and testing new features each month.This month's release contains several notable features that mod makers can look forward to using, such as the highly requested ModConfig.SaveConfig feature. The full listing of changes is detailed below. Users will be happy to know that this release fixes many sound issues, most notably sounds cutting each other off or stopping early.As always, if you are having issues of any sort, definitely don't hesitate to check out our FAQ on GitHub or reach out to us at our Discord The following is a list of the most noteworthy changes made for this release. As a reminder, modders should consult the Update Migration Guide to see how to adapt to the new changes after running tModPorter.: Various Documentation Updates: 1 We would also like to mention that we have volunteers translating our monthly release announcements into several other languages. If you would like to help translate these announcements into a supported language, please reach out on Discord.