Chaos Chain

BETA Update 1.77.0 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:

FIXED a typo in one of the contract side job interaction points ("Bug Tracking" contract)



FIXED an auto tile issue in Lamplight Market: Alley



FIXED Last Line not selling the new assault rifle





Changes & Additions:

Added new contract side job "Explosive Order" (A small, simple side job - just for an extra something to do and extra flavor for the game world)



Added new contract side job "Hazard Pay" (A really small, very simple side job - just for an extra something to do for some extra quick pay)



Updated random contract gain system with new the contracts



Added more detail to some exterior areas



A few other quick tweaks





This update will be available for download shortly.

Hot on the tail of yesterday's update, here is yet another update for the game. Check out the full change log below!