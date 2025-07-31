 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19436733 Edited 1 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain


Attention, freelancers!



Hot on the tail of yesterday's update, here is yet another update for the game. Check out the full change log below!

*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*

BETA Update 1.77.0 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:
  • FIXED a typo in one of the contract side job interaction points ("Bug Tracking" contract)
  • FIXED an auto tile issue in Lamplight Market: Alley
  • FIXED Last Line not selling the new assault rifle


Changes & Additions:
  • Added new contract side job "Explosive Order" (A small, simple side job - just for an extra something to do and extra flavor for the game world)
  • Added new contract side job "Hazard Pay" (A really small, very simple side job - just for an extra something to do for some extra quick pay)
  • Updated random contract gain system with new the contracts
  • Added more detail to some exterior areas
  • A few other quick tweaks



Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

Official Links:


That's all for now, enjoy!

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

