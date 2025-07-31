Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
Hot on the tail of yesterday's update, here is yet another update for the game. Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.77.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a typo in one of the contract side job interaction points ("Bug Tracking" contract)
- FIXED an auto tile issue in Lamplight Market: Alley
- FIXED Last Line not selling the new assault rifle
Changes & Additions:
- Added new contract side job "Explosive Order" (A small, simple side job - just for an extra something to do and extra flavor for the game world)
- Added new contract side job "Hazard Pay" (A really small, very simple side job - just for an extra something to do for some extra quick pay)
- Updated random contract gain system with new the contracts
- Added more detail to some exterior areas
- A few other quick tweaks
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product.
Official Links:
That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
