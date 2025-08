You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 1.0.0.1



-Added All option to Salvager.

-Added 25x, 50x and 100x to Craft.

-Fixed the skill lock problem.

-Made improvements to portal activities and portal zones.

-Fixed the problem with chest not spawning with 2 map boss mod.

-Fixed the problem with Trader portal activity loot in Underworld.

-Fixed the problem with Researcher portal activity locks you in portal area when failed.