Face Your Nemesis: Titan Quest II Early Access Starts Now!
Munich, Germany / Vienna, Austria - August 1st, 2025: Sometimes, the threads spun by the Moirai are tangled beyond mortal comprehension. Fate rarely reveals its design in full - and when it comes to Titan Quest II, we've kept you wandering in the shadows for long enough. Today, the veil is lifted: Developer Grimlore Games and Publisher THQ Nordic are proud to proclaim that Titan Quest II will descend into Early Access on August 1st, 2025!
So carve the date into your stone tablets, because your odyssey begins... checks sundial ...by the gods of Olympus, it begins now! So why still linger in the realm of words?! Watch the Titan Quest II Early Access Launch Trailer and seize your copy on Steam or Epic before the fates change their minds!
Check out the Early Access launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/ikmiyR8rutw
Titan Quest II has now stepped onto the mortal plane, available for PC in Early Access. The full 1.0 release is fated to arrive at $49.99 / €49.99. But those who embark early on this quest will pay only $29.99 / €29.99 - and for the first seven days a divine 20% discount will reduce the price even further to $23.99 / €23.99.
By joining Early Access, you enter a world already brimming with content, challenge, and mystery - but far from complete. Titan Quest II will evolve over time, shaped by your feedback and forged in the fires of community. Our aim? To emerge from the labyrinth of Early Access by the end of 2026. But as every hero knows, no path reveals its full length until it is walked.
Early Acces is merely the beginning.
What fate have the Moirai spun for the future of Titan Quest II? Their tapestry is ever-shifting, threads twisting and turning with the choices of gods and mortals alike. We dare not claim to know all that lies ahead, but glimpses have been granted.
In the distance, whispers speak of a character creator, where heroes may shape their form as boldly or as subtly as Hephaestus shapes bronze. Ancient forges stir with the promise of crafting and transmogrification, arcane arts that let you wield your chosen armaments while appearing as heroic as a demigod. New masteries await, shrouded in mystery, offering paths of power not yet walked. Realms unseen and foes unknown gather beyond the mists, waiting for champions worthy of their wrath.
These are but fragments of the prophecy. The scrolls speak of much more -but their secrets will only be unveiled when the stars deem the time right.
