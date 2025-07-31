 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19436373 Edited 31 July 2025 – 23:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the duplicate protection system didn't count scrapped upgrades as duplicates. It will now count every upgrade you've ever collected toward duplicate protection.

  • Fixed another issue that caused some demo players to not receive their demo reward

  • Fixed issues with invalid lobbies showing up and lobbies displaying the incorrect number of players

  • Increased Abomination health on threat 5 & 6

  • Increased Boss health scaling on higher difficulties

