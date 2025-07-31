Fixed an issue where the duplicate protection system didn't count scrapped upgrades as duplicates. It will now count every upgrade you've ever collected toward duplicate protection.
Fixed another issue that caused some demo players to not receive their demo reward
Fixed issues with invalid lobbies showing up and lobbies displaying the incorrect number of players
Increased Abomination health on threat 5 & 6
Increased Boss health scaling on higher difficulties
1.1.2 Hotfix
