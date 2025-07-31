- Auto navigation target and settings now persist on save/load
- Slightly reduced the big barrier enemies in sector 134
- Fixed a cause of inconsistency in Fleet Battles
- Fixed Fleet UT mod showing wrong speed on some upgrades
- Fixed Aspect Acclimation Coefficient not instantly applying
- Fixed some fighter tooltip issues
Version 0.63.4.3
