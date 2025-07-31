 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19436347 Edited 31 July 2025 – 23:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Auto navigation target and settings now persist on save/load
  • Slightly reduced the big barrier enemies in sector 134
  • Fixed a cause of inconsistency in Fleet Battles
  • Fixed Fleet UT mod showing wrong speed on some upgrades
  • Fixed Aspect Acclimation Coefficient not instantly applying
  • Fixed some fighter tooltip issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
