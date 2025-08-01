🐝 Apiary Adventures
Catch bees with your net, set up buzzing beehives near your tavern, and harvest golden honey for your guests.
👥 Bigger Co‑op Parties
Gather your friends! Now up to 6 players can join the same co‑op party for your tavern escapades.
🍄 Mushrooms in Clusters
Wild mushrooms now appear in charming groups of up to 3, making foraging more rewarding.
🛢 Sell Drink Barrels
Got extra barrels? Sell them for some shiny coin!
💬 Custom Chat Keybind
You can now rebind the text chat button to your liking.
🕹 Crouch Toggle Option
Prefer toggling crouch instead of holding the key? Now you can!
🎨 Wall Painting Fix
That one stubborn wall can now be sliced properly and painted in different colors.
Changed files in this update