🐝 Apiary Adventures

Catch bees with your net, set up buzzing beehives near your tavern, and harvest golden honey for your guests.

👥 Bigger Co‑op Parties

Gather your friends! Now up to 6 players can join the same co‑op party for your tavern escapades.

🍄 Mushrooms in Clusters

Wild mushrooms now appear in charming groups of up to 3, making foraging more rewarding.

🛢 Sell Drink Barrels

Got extra barrels? Sell them for some shiny coin!

💬 Custom Chat Keybind

You can now rebind the text chat button to your liking.

🕹 Crouch Toggle Option

Prefer toggling crouch instead of holding the key? Now you can!

🎨 Wall Painting Fix

That one stubborn wall can now be sliced properly and painted in different colors.