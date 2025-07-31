 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 1 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19436221 Edited 31 July 2025 – 23:46:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fix: settings are saved properly between sessions
  • words added: bendier, detox, respawn, respawned, respawning, empath, empaths
  • app no longer pauses when it loses focus

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3264171
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3264172
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link