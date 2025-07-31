🎉 Player City Version 1.9.3 is here! 🚁🍇
Update size: 71.1 MB
Get ready to dive deeper into the cultural universe of Farroupilha with this brand-new update:
🆕 New Special Menu: "Fenakiwi"
Experience the city's iconic event with exciting new content:
🎬 Exclusive video of the group Nei Tempi del Filó and Group Náni at Fenakiwi
🚁 Stunning aerial views in the new helicopter ride video
🏆 Two new achievements to unlock and complete your collection!
🔁 Smoother and more fluid scene transitions for an even more immersive experience.
Update now and explore what’s new in the city that never stops evolving! 🌆✨
Changed files in this update