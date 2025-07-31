 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19436132 Edited 1 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Player City Version 1.9.3 is here! 🚁🍇


Update size: 71.1 MB

Get ready to dive deeper into the cultural universe of Farroupilha with this brand-new update:

🆕 New Special Menu: "Fenakiwi"


Experience the city's iconic event with exciting new content:
🎬 Exclusive video of the group Nei Tempi del Filó and Group Náni at Fenakiwi


🚁 Stunning aerial views in the new helicopter ride video
🏆 Two new achievements to unlock and complete your collection!

🔁 Smoother and more fluid scene transitions for an even more immersive experience.

Update now and explore what’s new in the city that never stops evolving! 🌆✨

Changed files in this update

