31 July 2025 Build 19436081 Edited 31 July 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes to the save system have been made to resolve a bug that prevented a save from loading when starting a new game/exiting the title screen and then loading a new game.

Please note: For added security, be sure to back up your save file to: "Appdata"/"LocalLow"/"By Guynelk"/"UKNON Jones & Guynelk 2"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
