 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 August 2025 Build 19436077 Edited 2 August 2025 – 12:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New / Changes

  • Added a "Next Wave" button (bottom right) when only one path is selectable


Fixes

  • Fixed glitch in lighthouse missions related to worker count and banners
  • Fixed issue where exploring could result in an empty tile
  • Fixed Arc SFX bug
  • Adjusted Tornado travel time so its flight duration now matches the intended value and is no longer affected by crossed hex tiles


Adjustments

  • Arcane Fragments (Rare Spell Damage Relic) can no longer be obtained until Wave 5 is completed


Improvements

  • Improved overall game stability
  • Optimized behavior when all banners of a tower have been banished
  • Optimized save process
  • Text improvements and refinements
  • Herbal Potion (Druid House Upgrade) is now locked on higher Ascensions when starting with full HP for that Ascension
  • Various UI improvements for ultra-wide screens
  • Optimized calculation for the Mystic Fury achievement
  • Fixed error in game mode descriptions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3028311
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3028312
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3028313
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link