New / Changes
- Added a "Next Wave" button (bottom right) when only one path is selectable
Fixes
- Fixed glitch in lighthouse missions related to worker count and banners
- Fixed issue where exploring could result in an empty tile
- Fixed Arc SFX bug
- Adjusted Tornado travel time so its flight duration now matches the intended value and is no longer affected by crossed hex tiles
Adjustments
- Arcane Fragments (Rare Spell Damage Relic) can no longer be obtained until Wave 5 is completed
Improvements
- Improved overall game stability
- Optimized behavior when all banners of a tower have been banished
- Optimized save process
- Text improvements and refinements
- Herbal Potion (Druid House Upgrade) is now locked on higher Ascensions when starting with full HP for that Ascension
- Various UI improvements for ultra-wide screens
- Optimized calculation for the Mystic Fury achievement
- Fixed error in game mode descriptions
