The first post launch update!
Most of these changes where informed by the Launch Tournament that happened yesterday!
Balance Changes:
Universal
- Reduced stamina drain on knockdown (1000 > 500)
- Side step actions (including 8/2K moves) now has slight forward movement.
- Dash input window increased from 10 to 14 frames.
- Guard Crush now uses base damage to determine if it occurs.
- Throws now have priority over strikes.
Mike
- Mike's Forward Swing no longer knocks down, but has increased laugh height.
- Mike's Forward Swing follow-ups, One More and Last One, now drain more stamina.
- Mike's Right Uppercut's launch height was reduced on standing opponents.
- Mike's Under Slicer no longer knockdown, but it has increased pushback.
Lumber
- Lumber's Power Run Swing is now properly labeled as a "Throw".
- Lumber's Power Run Body Check has a kara window into Power Run Swing.
QOL Changes:
Versus Modes
- The pause menu only opens after holding START for a brief second.
- The rematch cursors are reset after selection.
Trial Mode
- Dummy now automatically get ups after hitting the floor.
- New "Auto Reset" option. Will reset the trial if the combo is dropped.
New Setting
- You can now choose between "Saturated" and "Desaturated" filter options. Saturated is the default look, and Desaturated will mellow out all colors and visuals.
