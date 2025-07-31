The first post launch update!



Most of these changes where informed by the Launch Tournament that happened yesterday!



Balance Changes:



Universal

- Reduced stamina drain on knockdown (1000 > 500)

- Side step actions (including 8/2K moves) now has slight forward movement.

- Dash input window increased from 10 to 14 frames.

- Guard Crush now uses base damage to determine if it occurs.

- Throws now have priority over strikes.



Mike

- Mike's Forward Swing no longer knocks down, but has increased laugh height.

- Mike's Forward Swing follow-ups, One More and Last One, now drain more stamina.

- Mike's Right Uppercut's launch height was reduced on standing opponents.

- Mike's Under Slicer no longer knockdown, but it has increased pushback.



Lumber

- Lumber's Power Run Swing is now properly labeled as a "Throw".

- Lumber's Power Run Body Check has a kara window into Power Run Swing.





QOL Changes:



Versus Modes

- The pause menu only opens after holding START for a brief second.

- The rematch cursors are reset after selection.



Trial Mode

- Dummy now automatically get ups after hitting the floor.

- New "Auto Reset" option. Will reset the trial if the combo is dropped.



New Setting

- You can now choose between "Saturated" and "Desaturated" filter options. Saturated is the default look, and Desaturated will mellow out all colors and visuals.











