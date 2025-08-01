 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19436026
Update notes via Steam Community
- New Sanitation actions: including Health Checks, Public Lockdown, Quarantine and Containment
- New Victory dialog now shown upon completing a scenario instead of catapulting new players straight into the victory postgame screen
- Fixed language identification based on Steam settings for a few languages
- Italian localization added to voiced tutorials in Grain and Settler as well as introductory sequence
- Roman numerals now used extensively when playing in Latin
- Japanese classical numerals used for integers when playing in Japanese

