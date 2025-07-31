Greetings, tactics fans--I have a big free update for you! There is a lot to cover here--new assets for custom characters, AI improvements, interface improvements, an overhaul to the game's logic for manual save mode, and much more--but make sure to read the whole thing, because I am throwing a custom campaign contest, which I talk about that at the end of the post.

Okay, enough prefacing: let's get to the changes!

in manual save mode, the game now tracks how many scenes have passed since you last saved the game. If the next in-game day comes and more than a couple of scenes have passed since you last manually saved the game, the game will prompt you to save manually.

in response to feedback from a small (yet disproportionately vocal) segment of the player base, I've reworked things so that when you play with manual saving enabled, the game no longer auto-saves over your current save file . This means that you will no longer be locked in to your choices when you switch scenes! However, this comes at a cost: you must now save manually in order to save the game in manual save mode. This change is retroactive to all playthroughs with manual saving enabled.

the reserve supplies screen now always shows your characters off to the side--they are no longer covered up by the character inventory subwindow when one of them is clicked.

your characters can now use items when you're on the main town screen in Kalkerapur!

you can now manage supplies when you're on the main town screen in Kalkerapur!

fixed : if you managed to store an item from the character screen within the reserve supplies screen while the unit's inventory subwindow was open, the inventory subwindow would not update to reflect the change.

fixed : alt-Tabbing out of the game was causing Unity to fail to register the release of keyboard keys (most notably, Alt and Tab); this, in turn, was causing mousewheel functionality to lock up upon returning to the game, preventing mousewheel camera zoom from working.

drew a small version of the item sack icon that now accompanies the Manage Supplies button for more consistent iconography.

when mousing over a space containing a unit, the game will now always treat the top unit on the space as having been moused over.

rescaled and repositioned collision on units in battle so that when attempting to select a character with the mouse, units in front of them won't inappropriately block the click.

the army overview screen now has page selection buttons for players who manage to recruit more than 18 characters.

you can now sort your characters in the army overview screen by clicking the icons at the top of each column of stats: by level, morale, health, energy, appetite, and salary. (Sorting by level will not just sort by visible level, but will take into account hidden levels that have been folded into a character's progression from promoting.)

when playing with manual saving enabled, the save game menu is now accessible from the victory screen after you win a battle.

in the reserve supplies screen, you can now drag an item directly from a character's inventory onto a second character to give the second character the item. This makes it much faster and easier to transfer items between characters.

the reserve supplies screen now shows who else wants equipment currently held by a character (see the screenshot above!)

added a new clothing option for human characters: Warrior (based on the trainer in the main campaign).

added five new mask accessories for human portraits: Venetian, Venetian Dark, Skull, Blindfold, and Plague Doctor.

added four new glasses accessories for human portraits: glasses, bifocals, alt bifocals, and monocle.

the crown, blindfold, venetian mask, dark venetian mask, glasses, bifocals, alt bifocals, and monocle accessories are now usable with spriggat portraits as well!

added a new hairstyle for human women: Bob (see e.g. Uma Thurman's haircut from Pulp Fiction).

added a new "cat ears" portrait accessory for humans to the game.

added a new "cat nose" for human portraits to the game.

commissioned a new cutscene background for the door to the palace armory, incorporated it into the game.

reconfigured the stats of random equipment drops in battle from their Telepath Tactics defaults to better match the values of comparable proc gen equipment in Together in Battle.

throwing knives now appear in the shop after advancing sufficiently far through the leagues.

new, third promotion option for pyrokineticists: Pyrostructor. Gets +1 range and -1 cost on Create Fire, learns Create Fire Wall.

new, third promotion option for cryokineticists: Cryostructor. Gets +1 range and -1 cost on Create Ice, learns Create Ice Wall.

increased psy fighters' (e.g. pyrokineticists, cryokineticists, etc.) base starting slash resistance from -20% to -10%, making them just a bit less squishy.

wrote new, unique background dialogue for characters who come from Ploutos.

the beggar event will no longer occur unless you have at least one character who is Kind or one character who is Pessimistic.

if the game ever fails to find an AI profile, it now loads and uses Balanced AI.

buffed a couple of the front-liner mooks in the battle with the steel bandits.

capped the max deployment in the battle with the steel bandits at 8.

capped the max deployment in the first battle with bandits at 6.

Silent Blades now have higher Accuracy, making them more effective against Dodge tanks during story battles.

AI fix: when moving an AI-controlled character into a trap or other pressure trigger space, the game was incorrectly marking the unit's steps remaining based on the intended move rather than the actual number of spaces moved, leading to characters failing to move off of the space afterwards (most noticeable with ongoing-damage spaces such as fire tiles).

AI fix: for certain kinds of moves, the AI was not passing through the list of spaces containing neutral traps, leading it to sometimes disregard the presence of non-player-created traps and fire tiles when plotting movement around the battlefield.

AI fix: if the game queued up a move that involved moving and then self-buffing, upon completing the move, the AI was not clearing other potential moves for that unit which were intended to come from different spaces, which on rare occasions could in turn lead the AI to have that character use a skill from a space it shouldn't have been able to reach its target from.

fixed: the game was not automatically clearing its list of moving units when initiating a new attack, which on rare occasions could cause the game to softlock if the wrong sequence of moves occurred too quickly.

fixed: the blacksmith was overwriting the "value" attribute of weapons with their cost to repair or rename.

fixed: the AI was valuing the Enthralled status effect positively for targets who were Stunned (and thus, could not act after becoming Enthralled).

fixed: the AI was valuing the Move Bonus status effect positively for targets whose turn had already ended (e.g. using Adrenaline on characters whose turn had ended and could therefore no longer move).

fixed: the AI was valuing the Move Bonus status effect positively for targets suffering from Stunned or Frozen status (similar issue).

fixed: part of the check to ensure thief attacks wouldn't occur when too many characters were wounded had a formatting error, preventing it from working as well as intended.

fixed: the number of tents to keep on the battlefield was being calculated incorrectly in the thief attack battles.

fixed: upon returning to camp late, the "late camp" message would not appear until the player clicked once.

fixed: cosmetic bridges beneath the current terrain tile could render adjacent spaces untargetable with melee attacks for non-flying characters if the elevation difference between the bridge and the adjacent spaces was too large.

fixed: with the addition of new, more granular custom character recruitment chance parameters to the ShowRecruits script action, the parameters for golem recruitment during the mechanic random event were no longer matching up, causing the game to display a recommended minimum recruitment of 100.

fixed: during the battle in the dissident's den, it was possible to draw axefighters out of the barracks, engage in combat with them, and only later get dialogue of alarm from other axefighters upon stepping inside the barracks even though everyone had already been aggro'd.

fixed: on Relaxed difficulty, a random piece of rug would removed in the witness protection battle.

fixed: characters would treat unbreakable weapons as close to breaking for purposes of deciding whether to say that they want a backup weapon in the shop.

fixed: starting a new run on New Game Plus did not clear the old run's day logs on the calendar screen.

fixed: hitting the Escape key during recruitment could cause the cutscene frame to advance instead of simply behaving like a click on the 'Exit' button.

fixed: due to a formatting mistake in the scripting for the Marriage Proposal event, the game was failing to weed out potential proposers who were already engaged to be married.

fixed: the game was not retrieving the momdad NPC attribute, causing character dialogue about how an adoptive parent was their real mom or real dad to appear with gaps.

fixed: most spriggats were being generated without Recognition Response lines.

fixed: athlete characters from a small town would be generated without a life skill background line.

fixed: one of the Cheerful recognition lines mistakenly required the Awkward personality instead.

fixed: the Natural Leader recognition lines had duplicative line IDs, preventing the game from loading them.

fixed: the Suave approach lines had duplicative line IDs, preventing the game from loading them.

fixed: there were a couple of gaps in the family background lines for people raised by their aunt and uncle.

fixed: there were a couple of gaps in the family background lines for people raised by their grandparents.

fixed: pronouns referring to character NPCs were getting inappropriately de-capitalized at the start of a sentence even if they appeared at the start of a sentence.

fixed in version 1.0.50a: some of the new logic checking for manual save prompts was overwriting the "next scene" attribute in cut scenes, leading most daytime activities to bring the player immediately back to camp even if time points remained.