- The UI has been improved to make it easier to read Notes again from inventory

- Red walls are now more visible and the issue of some debris being too big on smaller walls in the city has been fixed

- Fixed some AI detection issues with enemies

- Various minor visual fixes

- Fixed some collision issues

- More details were added to some areas of the City

- Dialogue pacing at the end has been improved

- Fixed some issues with generator-related objects (they now display 10L instead of 100L)

- The roof arena has been slightly redesigned and the enemy moves much more smoothly

- Fixed some issues in the project files and tweaked some global settings

- Some unused objects have been removed

- Fixed an issue with a moving chest that could open unintentionally

- Some instructions for the final puzzle have been added and rewritten

- Fixed a typo in some Notes

- Added console prompts to the object examination UI

- Origamis now have the correct rotation when picked up and are less zoomed in

- Some unused scripts have been removed

- Some destructible walls will no longer repop on reload in the City



There may still be a performance issue when loading the city scene after exiting a dream. I will investigate this even further, but it seems to be connected to the way the game accesses the Steam servers for the overlay and achievements feature. For now, the best way to improve performance when this occurs is to save and quit the app. However, I realise that this is not an ideal solution.



More updates to come,



Jonathan