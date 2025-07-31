This update is mainly a quick reaction to our previous patch. We aim to polish some sound features as well as difficulty balancing.

Polish

Navigation with mouse across the UI menu of the Material Bank Altar is more fluid – no longer causes twitching when hovering over material icons from below.

Added sound for fireball projectile destruction.

Lowered volume of Mourning Sister attacks.

Other trap related sound tweaks (spike trap, rotating trap).

UI sounds now properly play from both sides of dual speakers/headphones.

More natural rotation of idle enemies in most scenes.

Nerfed monster groups in one of the arenas from level 1 of the Temple of Discovery to prevent an unbalanced difficulty spike.

Increased the amount of bonus material droppers in level 1 of Caves of Despair, where props are relatively harder to find.