31 July 2025 Build 19435815 Edited 31 July 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is mainly a quick reaction to our previous patch. We aim to polish some sound features as well as difficulty balancing.

Polish

  • Navigation with mouse across the UI menu of the Material Bank Altar is more fluid – no longer causes twitching when hovering over material icons from below.

  • Added sound for fireball projectile destruction.

  • Lowered volume of Mourning Sister attacks.

  • Other trap related sound tweaks (spike trap, rotating trap).

  • UI sounds now properly play from both sides of dual speakers/headphones.

  • More natural rotation of idle enemies in most scenes.

  • Nerfed monster groups in one of the arenas from level 1 of the Temple of Discovery to prevent an unbalanced difficulty spike.

  • Increased the amount of bonus material droppers in level 1 of Caves of Despair, where props are relatively harder to find.

  • On-screen effect for loading up the first heavy attack in a heavy combo made more visible.

Bug fixes

  • Secret dimensions behind portals are now safe to navigate and no longer cause immediate death in certain levels.

  • Added prevention against monster packs suddenly stopping mid-fight until one of the enemies is killed off.

More updates to come!

Changed files in this update

