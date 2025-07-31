 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19435793 Edited 31 July 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Steve!

We want to thank you for the 7,000 copies sold in one week! To celebrate, I have had the game translated into Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese! We deeply thanks our amazing translators!

Steve

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2902441
