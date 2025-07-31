 Skip to content
Major 31 July 2025 Build 19435790 Edited 1 August 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bricks Over Blocks – Endless Mode Update

We’re excited to release our Endless Mode Update! This build brings a brand-new way to play, visual upgrades, bug fixes, and more.

New Features

  • Endless Mode Added

    • Play in Endless Forest and Endless Cave environments

    • New Endless Mode UI with selection screen

    • Work-in-progress save system to track your Endless runs

  • Visual & Animation Updates

    • New Bat model with flying and dismount animations

    • New Fish model that scales naturally as it approaches the camera

    • Forest Blocks with updated textures and materials

    • Leaning left and right animation added for the main character

    • Bigger main ball for better visibility in gameplay

    • Bigger projectile explosions for a more satisfying impact

Gameplay & Level Updates

  • Added gaps in Endless brick spawns for improved pacing

  • Adjusted brick downward speed when only 15 bricks remain

  • Obstacle spawn timer set to 6 seconds by default

  • Bats on ceilings will now spawn at spline start in Cave maps

  • Fish replace the swimming cars in water areas for a better theme

  • Lowered death collision to fix bubble spawning above water

  • Modified forest map spline for smoother gameplay

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Fatal Error crashes

  • Fixed remaining projectile continuing to fire while paused

  • Fixed balls slowing down after collisions

  • Fixed missing fireball in Endless mode after starting bricks

  • Fixed Bat car beeping and Fish SFX playing on spawn

  • Fixed gap on level transitions and centered loading screen

Under-the-Hood Improvements

  • Reworked block breakage system (all block types now use BP_Break_Base)

  • Imported and integrated:

    • RocketGun, Large Head power-up, and associated animations

    • Powerup uniform drops and rocket projectiles

This is a big step toward our full Endless experience. Creative Mode is still in progress and will arrive in a future update.

Thanks for playing and keep sharing your feedback!

Changed files in this update

