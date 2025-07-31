Bricks Over Blocks – Endless Mode Update

We’re excited to release our Endless Mode Update! This build brings a brand-new way to play, visual upgrades, bug fixes, and more.

New Features

Endless Mode Added Play in Endless Forest and Endless Cave environments New Endless Mode UI with selection screen Work-in-progress save system to track your Endless runs

Visual & Animation Updates New Bat model with flying and dismount animations New Fish model that scales naturally as it approaches the camera Forest Blocks with updated textures and materials Leaning left and right animation added for the main character Bigger main ball for better visibility in gameplay Bigger projectile explosions for a more satisfying impact



Gameplay & Level Updates

Added gaps in Endless brick spawns for improved pacing

Adjusted brick downward speed when only 15 bricks remain

Obstacle spawn timer set to 6 seconds by default

Bats on ceilings will now spawn at spline start in Cave maps

Fish replace the swimming cars in water areas for a better theme

Lowered death collision to fix bubble spawning above water

Modified forest map spline for smoother gameplay

Bug Fixes

Fixed Fatal Error crashes

Fixed remaining projectile continuing to fire while paused

Fixed balls slowing down after collisions

Fixed missing fireball in Endless mode after starting bricks

Fixed Bat car beeping and Fish SFX playing on spawn

Fixed gap on level transitions and centered loading screen

Under-the-Hood Improvements

Reworked block breakage system (all block types now use BP_Break_Base)

Imported and integrated: RocketGun , Large Head power-up , and associated animations Powerup uniform drops and rocket projectiles



This is a big step toward our full Endless experience. Creative Mode is still in progress and will arrive in a future update.

Thanks for playing and keep sharing your feedback!