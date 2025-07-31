Bricks Over Blocks – Endless Mode Update
We’re excited to release our Endless Mode Update! This build brings a brand-new way to play, visual upgrades, bug fixes, and more.
New Features
Endless Mode Added
Play in Endless Forest and Endless Cave environments
New Endless Mode UI with selection screen
Work-in-progress save system to track your Endless runs
Visual & Animation Updates
New Bat model with flying and dismount animations
New Fish model that scales naturally as it approaches the camera
Forest Blocks with updated textures and materials
Leaning left and right animation added for the main character
Bigger main ball for better visibility in gameplay
Bigger projectile explosions for a more satisfying impact
Gameplay & Level Updates
Added gaps in Endless brick spawns for improved pacing
Adjusted brick downward speed when only 15 bricks remain
Obstacle spawn timer set to 6 seconds by default
Bats on ceilings will now spawn at spline start in Cave maps
Fish replace the swimming cars in water areas for a better theme
Lowered death collision to fix bubble spawning above water
Modified forest map spline for smoother gameplay
Bug Fixes
Fixed Fatal Error crashes
Fixed remaining projectile continuing to fire while paused
Fixed balls slowing down after collisions
Fixed missing fireball in Endless mode after starting bricks
Fixed Bat car beeping and Fish SFX playing on spawn
Fixed gap on level transitions and centered loading screen
Under-the-Hood Improvements
Reworked block breakage system (all block types now use BP_Break_Base)
Imported and integrated:
RocketGun, Large Head power-up, and associated animations
Powerup uniform drops and rocket projectiles
This is a big step toward our full Endless experience. Creative Mode is still in progress and will arrive in a future update.
Thanks for playing and keep sharing your feedback!
