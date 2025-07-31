Patch Notes

- Fixed leaderboard showing double entries after submission

- Fixed occasional crash after submit

- Fixed shop showing incorrect tooltips and pricing

- Fixed price not updating after purchase

- Fixed guideline violation panel being blank in dark mode

- Guideline violation panel now highlights which rule was broken

- Fixed Hub World positioning and scaling for ultrawide monitors

- Improved cursor upgrade tooltips

- Evolution mode tutorial now considers dark mode

- Cursor tooltips now consider darkmode



