Patch Notes
- Fixed leaderboard showing double entries after submission
- Fixed occasional crash after submit
- Fixed shop showing incorrect tooltips and pricing
- Fixed price not updating after purchase
- Fixed guideline violation panel being blank in dark mode
- Guideline violation panel now highlights which rule was broken
- Fixed Hub World positioning and scaling for ultrawide monitors
- Improved cursor upgrade tooltips
- Evolution mode tutorial now considers dark mode
- Cursor tooltips now consider darkmode
