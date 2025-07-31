 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19435680 Edited 31 July 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes


- Fixed leaderboard showing double entries after submission
- Fixed occasional crash after submit
- Fixed shop showing incorrect tooltips and pricing
- Fixed price not updating after purchase
- Fixed guideline violation panel being blank in dark mode
- Guideline violation panel now highlights which rule was broken
- Fixed Hub World positioning and scaling for ultrawide monitors
- Improved cursor upgrade tooltips
- Evolution mode tutorial now considers dark mode
- Cursor tooltips now consider darkmode

Changed files in this update

Depot 3831221
  • Loading history…
