Working with human artists is both a delight and takes a long time. Still, the results speak for themselves!

(A smattering of finished art and works in progress.)

There's a lot more to show than this, but I can't spoil everything. Suffice it to say we've got new art for one of the best-looking environments in the game nearly completed, and I'm replacing lots of nasty temp stuff together with the new team members.

Things are progressing on the writing and implementation front too. This update's got new conversations, important fixes... But the focus right now is on the art, which has been our biggest bottleneck for far too long. I need to get the new environments done in order to be able to progress the main story, and August promises to be the month where we finally get another one of those implemented.

Thanks again for your support all this time. Even if progress seems slow at times, I'm keeping things rolling as best I can.

Enjoy the new update, and I hope to see you in the Zone.





v0.7.6.9 Changelog: