31 July 2025 Build 19435573 Edited 31 July 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch notes (0.84):

  • Changed trees/bushes to use a different shader
  • Changed fog colors
  • Changed background music
  • Added a watch to the inventory items
  • Added an inventory management screen
  • Changed story a little bit
  • Slowed down timer
  • Changed anxiety effects
  • Changed notes to mail, added a mailman to save game progress
  • Fixed countless bugs with loading saving npc position, movement states, item status, etc.


