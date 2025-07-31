- Changed trees/bushes to use a different shader
- Changed fog colors
- Changed background music
- Added a watch to the inventory items
- Added an inventory management screen
- Changed story a little bit
- Slowed down timer
- Changed anxiety effects
- Changed notes to mail, added a mailman to save game progress
- Fixed countless bugs with loading saving npc position, movement states, item status, etc.
Patch notes (0.84):
