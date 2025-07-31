 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19435560 Edited 31 July 2025 – 22:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Hunters,

Some bugs were fixed in the rift space, as it was not working; however, it is now working again.

Just to be sure, make a copy of your save file, as some files may have been reset when we uploaded this update.

Changed files in this update

