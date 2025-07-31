This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Star Singularity Beta Update – A Big Step Forward (But Not Quite 0.9 Yet)

Hey everyone,

I really pushed hard to get a major update out by the end of this month—crunching like crazy, even bringing on a writer to help finish the story. But the truth is, I didn't make it across the finish line. There are still hundreds of small things to fix and polish—crafting, enemy drops, shop systems—and I don’t want to release an update with missing core systems (Crafting).

That said, I am proud of how much progress has been made. The game is evolving faster than ever, and for the first time, the road ahead is clear. We’re not lost in the stars anymore—we’re charting a course to something truly great.

So here’s where we’re at:

A new Beta version is now live!

You can try it out right now by switching to the Beta branch. There’s a new Creative Mode option in the Gameplay Settings—turn it on to access every item in the game. Be warned: some of them are still broken or unbalanced. But it’s a fun way to explore what’s coming.

What’s next?

Version 0.9 is coming soon. I promise it will be a major leap forward, and it won’t be much longer. Thank you all for your support, patience, and encouragement—it means everything.

Stay curious, stay brave,

– The Star Singularity Team