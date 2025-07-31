 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19435546 Edited 31 July 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Star Singularity Beta Update – A Big Step Forward (But Not Quite 0.9 Yet)

Hey everyone,

I really pushed hard to get a major update out by the end of this month—crunching like crazy, even bringing on a writer to help finish the story. But the truth is, I didn't make it across the finish line. There are still hundreds of small things to fix and polish—crafting, enemy drops, shop systems—and I don’t want to release an update with missing core systems (Crafting).

That said, I am proud of how much progress has been made. The game is evolving faster than ever, and for the first time, the road ahead is clear. We’re not lost in the stars anymore—we’re charting a course to something truly great.

So here’s where we’re at:

A new Beta version is now live!
You can try it out right now by switching to the Beta branch. There’s a new Creative Mode option in the Gameplay Settings—turn it on to access every item in the game. Be warned: some of them are still broken or unbalanced. But it’s a fun way to explore what’s coming.

What’s next?
Version 0.9 is coming soon. I promise it will be a major leap forward, and it won’t be much longer. Thank you all for your support, patience, and encouragement—it means everything.

Stay curious, stay brave,
– The Star Singularity Team

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19435546
Windows Star Singularity Content Depot 808801
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link