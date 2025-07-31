 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19435528 Edited 31 July 2025 – 22:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add 'hold up shield' animations as a reaction to arrows and storming a castle
  • Add fearless faction trait: If faction has it, units will not show fear reactions
  • Prevent high level units from showing fear: level 3 and up units will show reduced fear reactions
  • Throttle excessive number of fear reactions during siege battles
  • Fix arrow smoke offset issue
  • Fix floating in air arrow issues
  • Fix non fire arrow trails used for the 'arrow trails' menu option

