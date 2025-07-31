- Add 'hold up shield' animations as a reaction to arrows and storming a castle
- Add fearless faction trait: If faction has it, units will not show fear reactions
- Prevent high level units from showing fear: level 3 and up units will show reduced fear reactions
- Throttle excessive number of fear reactions during siege battles
- Fix arrow smoke offset issue
- Fix floating in air arrow issues
- Fix non fire arrow trails used for the 'arrow trails' menu option
Small update - August 1 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
