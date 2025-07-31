Wires and Whiskers is officially out! 🐭⚡

▶️ \[Play now]



In this fast-paced 2-player local co-op game, one of you plays a cyber lab gerbil and the other, its armed exosuit. You’ll have to coordinate movement, attacks, and magnetic powers to survive an irradiated world of hostile machines.





- Couch co-op or Steam Remote Play Together support

- Dynamic mix of 2.5D navigation and top-down combat

- Two unique roles: agile melee vs. ranged magnetic powers

- Mutant enemies, tight puzzles, and smart coordination

- Playable in ~30 minutes — ideal for a quick, tactical session!



🎮 Controller Required: One player must use a controller, the other can use keyboard & mouse (or preferably another controller). Keyboard-only support is possible for the gerbil character only, but not recommended.





💬 Feedback or bugs? Scan the QR code in the main menu or join our discord Link : (https://discord.gg/EWXjvBXqYz)!