31 July 2025 Build 19435419 Edited 31 July 2025 – 22:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added localization into Thai

  • Fixed a bug with freezing during the end of painting

  • Fixed freezes after the end of some actions

  • Fixed the TV not turning off

Changed files in this update

