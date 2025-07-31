 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19435401 Edited 31 July 2025 – 21:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🏈 Smarter QB Soft Targeting
We've enhanced how quarterbacks are selected by running multiple iterations to ensure better alignment with your team stack settings. This improves overall stack synergy and prevents early QB picks without proper support.

⚠️ Important Note:
Make sure your soft target minimums for teams are set appropriately. Setting this value too high (like 3 or more) can lead to QBs being removed due to insufficient teammates. We recommend:

1 or 2 as the default for most teams

0 for teams where you're comfortable drafting a solo QB

As always, thank you for supporting Huddle Genius! More updates are coming as Best Ball season rolls forward.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2356872
