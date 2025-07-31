🏈 Smarter QB Soft Targeting

We've enhanced how quarterbacks are selected by running multiple iterations to ensure better alignment with your team stack settings. This improves overall stack synergy and prevents early QB picks without proper support.



⚠️ Important Note:

Make sure your soft target minimums for teams are set appropriately. Setting this value too high (like 3 or more) can lead to QBs being removed due to insufficient teammates. We recommend:



1 or 2 as the default for most teams



0 for teams where you're comfortable drafting a solo QB



As always, thank you for supporting Huddle Genius! More updates are coming as Best Ball season rolls forward.