31 July 2025 Build 19435394 Edited 31 July 2025 – 21:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enemy Crew Sometimes Losing Players: Improved.
Ship upgrade requirements reduced.
Increased the player's crew's sword fighting speed and increased their health.
Improved player docking to docks and ships.
Fixed issues with the final level.
Added the ability to withdraw crew. (Sound will be updated.)

