Enemy Crew Sometimes Losing Players: Improved.
Ship upgrade requirements reduced.
Increased the player's crew's sword fighting speed and increased their health.
Improved player docking to docks and ships.
Fixed issues with the final level.
Added the ability to withdraw crew. (Sound will be updated.)
