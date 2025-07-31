 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19435335
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue with getting stuck on an infinite loading screen -- Now entering a code less than the normal length will do nothing, and if the code is invalid, it will properly return you to the main menu. Also added some more content having to do with the survivor NPC, and a new model for the Harbinger (credits to Stardust).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3106691
