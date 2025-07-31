 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19435202 Edited 31 July 2025 – 21:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
All month long:
Mektoub race on a new track (start and finish in Zora) Rules
Marathon between Yrkanis and Pyr Rules
Swimming trial on a new track (start and finish in Dyron).
Triathlon (riding, swimming, running) near Windermeer (Windermeer Farm's outpost) Rules
New for races: Respawns will end the race. However, you can start over from the beginning without being considered a cheater.
Yubo Golf; A teleport in each capital
New features:
Come and try out the new track located in Almati Woods.
A limit on strokes ouside the track has been implemented. This limit is different for each track. Beyond this limit, you will have to restart the track from the beginning.
The ranking will take into account the total number of strokes, the time, and the number of strokes outside the track.
Rules

August Promotional Offer:
Get an albino Capryni mount with any subscription of at least one month!

Changed files in this update

Changed files in this update
