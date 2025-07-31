All month long:

Mektoub race on a new track (start and finish in Zora) Rules

Marathon between Yrkanis and Pyr Rules

Swimming trial on a new track (start and finish in Dyron).

Triathlon (riding, swimming, running) near Windermeer (Windermeer Farm's outpost) Rules

New for races: Respawns will end the race. However, you can start over from the beginning without being considered a cheater.

Yubo Golf; A teleport in each capital

New features:

Come and try out the new track located in Almati Woods.

A limit on strokes ouside the track has been implemented. This limit is different for each track. Beyond this limit, you will have to restart the track from the beginning.

The ranking will take into account the total number of strokes, the time, and the number of strokes outside the track.

Rules



August Promotional Offer:

Get an albino Capryni mount with any subscription of at least one month!