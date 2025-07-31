Beta Update Summary:
This beta update makes Virtual Handheld more accessible by allowing you to edit settings from your desktop instead of having to edit them from your VR dashboard. A script was also added to make the settings window transparent, just like it is in the overlay!
New Features:
+Added ability to change VH settings from your desktop
+Added boarderless, draggable window with transparency
+Added custom title bar with minimize and close buttons
+Added setting for adjusting the desktop window scale in General settings
*Opening the SteamVR Bindings UI from the desktop window will open it on the desktop instead of the dashboard
Other Changes:
+Added Kirurobo to Credits and Attributions for making UniWindowController
*Increased settings background panel opacity
*Updated internal company name
-Removed fuzzy blue outlines from menu tabs
Changed depots in vh-open-beta branch