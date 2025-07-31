This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Update Summary:

This beta update makes Virtual Handheld more accessible by allowing you to edit settings from your desktop instead of having to edit them from your VR dashboard. A script was also added to make the settings window transparent, just like it is in the overlay!

New Features:

+Added ability to change VH settings from your desktop

+Added boarderless, draggable window with transparency

+Added custom title bar with minimize and close buttons

+Added setting for adjusting the desktop window scale in General settings

*Opening the SteamVR Bindings UI from the desktop window will open it on the desktop instead of the dashboard

Other Changes:

+Added Kirurobo to Credits and Attributions for making UniWindowController

*Increased settings background panel opacity

*Updated internal company name

-Removed fuzzy blue outlines from menu tabs