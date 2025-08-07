The PC Mods Update for DOOM Eternal is available now!

Mods are now officially supported in DOOM Eternal, with over 650 community-made mods available!

Community-created mods have been around nearly as long as the FPS genre. They have played an essential role in building communities and in extending the life of many games. Modding has launched the careers of countless game developers and have even given life to entirely new games, many of which are still beloved today. Few games have had a greater impact on the modding scene than the original DOOM. Last year, we launched DOOM Eternal mods as an open beta branch on Steam and on the Windows Store/Xbox PC app. Now, with over 650 mods made by the community, we are officially bringing mods to DOOM Eternal

Here's what's new:

🚀 New Launcher

Launching DOOM Eternal on PC now opens the DOOM Eternal Launcher, giving you quick access to both the base game and modded experiences

From the first time you launch - right in the center, you’ve got your classic option:

Play DOOM Eternal – This launches the standard, un-modded retail game. No surprises here.

If you don’t want to play DOOM Eternal with mods and want the game to go back to how it used to look before the launcher, select the "Skip the Launcher and open DOOM Eternal” on the launcher Welcome message. You can re-enable the launcher and play with mods at any time by restoring the launcher from the taskbar while the game is running, and toggling off the skip setting.

But if you’re feeling adventurous… let’s talk about Mods and My Creations

🛠 Mods Tab

Click “Play DOOM Eternal with Mods” or head to the Mods tab via the top.

This is where the magic happens.



Browse over 650+ mods —tagged and categorized for easy discovery



See a mod you like in the browser? – Click on it to open it and view its tags, Overview, Description, Stats, and Screenshots

You’ll see options to download, like, share, browse local files, or manage the mod

Want to play it?



Click Download, choose the latest release, and it’ll go into your Download Queue—accessible via the down arrow icon at the top of the launcher

Once downloaded, go to the Play section:



Select the mods you want to activate

You’ll see a green checkmark and they will appear in your Active Mods list

Drag and drop to sort the load order

When you are set, hit Play DOOM Eternal with Mods and dive in!

🧱My Creations Tab

If you're someone who likes to build the mods as much as you like to play them, the My Creations tab is where you'll want to hang out

This is where you manage your own mods, publish them, and download asset packs to build even cooler stuff. Steam players can access idStudio Beta, the same editor used to build DOOM Eternal!

Manage and publish your own mods

Download asset packs to expand your creative toolkit

📦 idStudio & Asset Packs



idStudio has a small common base pack installed to get you going

Asset packs are the content packs to expand your modifying capabilities. You can pick and choose which asset packs to download. You can also download a collection of tutorial maps to demonstrate various aspects of level design. These include things such as Scale Standards, Simple AI Pathing, Checkpoints, Doors, Elevator examples, and more.

The content from ALL base campaign maps is included.

Additionally, we have published several PvP asset packs as well as the remainder of the main game's assets including DLC1 and DLC2 content wads. These packs include everything but the .map/.refmap files. Modders are able to use all of the content from the DLC maps, but cannot build and play DLC content wads at this time.

We also have the Graveyard asset pack—a small, showcase arena that’s perfect for beginners to dig in. This is also an official mod via mod browser if you just want to play it.

Includes base Campaign maps, PvP packs, The Ancient Gods Part 1 & The Ancient Gods Part 2 assets (excluding .map/.refmap files)

Tutorial maps cover size standards, AI pathing, doors, elevators, and more

The Graveyard pack offers a beginner-friendly arena—also playable as an official mod

Go here to download DOOM Eternal: idStudio Beta:

🤘Have Fun!

We hope this launcher and tools help you do more of what you love—whether that’s slaying demons or building the next great mod. Rip, tear, and …save your work often!

❔Help Docs + FAQs

For Help and Documentation: https://idstudio.idsoftware.com/