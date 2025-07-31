Big battle layout and flow updates for the main 4 battle arenas a.k.a. nature dungeons where you rescue the legendary books of power.



Additional updates like keyboard input typing action refinements, one button word capture AKA magic typing also activates the slow motion focus mode. Library bonus cash-in (that's when you get free level-ups for your current equipment) performance and layout improvements. Also library bonus now only cashes-in when you enter a battle gate, not inventory or market. And finally, a massive update to the curated dictionary of 10,000+ words.



Getting close to ready for 1.0!