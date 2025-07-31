This update is mostly rebalances, fixes, the addition of Shora's Lighting System, and a new town. I'm still going to add the new mountain and mine that goes with the city but it's going to take longer to get it done. But I don't want y'all waiting even longer for that to be done when it's playable now.



Let me know if there are any bugs or performance issues. Hope everything works well and you enjoy.



=

*If you have a magician in you're party, you can read the second to last major changes for information on that.*

=





Major Changes:



- Added Shora's Lightning & Shadow System. Caves are now darker but added a lantern to buy to illuminate around you. Torches also have a glow around them.



- Enemy defenses reduced and damage increased. Additionally, slightly more damage scaling per level and slightly less defense scaling per level. Enemy skill damage increased.



- Slowed down level up progression, XP required for levels has been increased by about 2x.



- Made SEVERAL balance changes to just about every class, from buffs, nerfs, cost changes, effect changes, damage formula changes, and a few errors with text and such. Balance should be better now but will still need some work.



- Changed the battle layout to XP, as voted for on Discord (Join the Discord if you'd like to vote on future additions/changes). This allows for clicking character portraits to switch between characters, as well as using A & D/left & right/ etc.



- Changed code, added code, and added a script for the Magician class to make it work properly. Shuffleing now doesn't cost an action to do. You don't need to use the draw skills anymore, they are automatically applied now. And the start of battle shuffle should work properly. This should all work without needing to start a new game, just check the tutorial room for a fix if you've already learned a draw skill. (Thanks to 0perial on Discord for letting me know).



- Added a new town, RockRidge. Found to the west of the Nexus Forest (The mountain and mine to come in the next update).







Minor Changes:



- Fixed an out of bounds collision in SeaSide Mine.



- Added lamps in SeaSide mine that can be lit. Torches/lamps can be lit if you have 10+ MAT or a lantern.



- Fixed the shadows in the mine section of the secret area in the SeaSide Forest West not starting a battle when colliding with them.



- Made pickaxes in SeaSide Forest West Secret Area able to be picked up (for consistency).



- Changed the description for the Forest Cleanup quest to be more descriptive on where to look.



- Fixed the player always starting out knowing Heavy Strike (at least I hope).



- Fixed Elf female Woodsman not starting with a weapon (God's really lookin' out for me to accidently discover that).



- Fixed a crash in the Nexus Village well when talking to the ghosts? with Xi Jin in your party (Thanks to Maru on Discord for letting me know).



- Water spells now have a chance to apply the Wet state.



- Added crafting recipe for Forbidden Text IIII (must have missed adding it before).



- Removed crafting recipe for Stimulant Bag & Gluttonous (they weren't supposed to have one).



- All weapons now have a sell value at all tiers.



- Changed the outer borders in the SeaSide Forest West Dungeon to be thicker so as to not break the illusion. Also a few other minor changes.



- Some minor visual adjustments to several interior buildings.



- Actions cost display for 1 and 0 action cost abilities/items are no longer shown.



- Moved the enemy and team action bar to the top of the screen.



- Enemy name, level, & weaknesses are now only visible when selecting them. The font size has also been reduced a bit.



- Resized some enemy battle images to be smaller, more appropriate, sizes.



- Changed the slime, sailor and mercenary battlers to be animated.



- Repositioned where just about all enemies are in combat.



- Fixed an issue where a Beastman class that transformed back to human would change the battle tint if the cave was dark.



- Added the unsummon skill for Tamer classes and added the wolf summon to the specializations because I think they were missing from them.



- Added an item back to the location on the second floor of the farm house in the SeaSide farm (Thanks to 0perial on Discord for letting me know).



- Iron no longer appears in the field tab in the item menu (Thanks to 0perial on Discord for letting me know).



- Fixed worms blocking movement in the SeaSide Forest West Hideaway.



- Changed the enemies in the SeaSide Forest West Hideaway to trigger battle on touch (Thanks to 0perial on Discord for letting me know).



- Added 2nd location for the missing adventurer in the SeaSide Forest West for when it is raining (Thanks to 0perial on Discord for letting me know).



- Added some text to the Cyclops Hunt to help with locating Pynspire Peak.



- Changed the Tonics and Stimulants sold buy Aqyl a bit. HP and MP values were changed and the Stimulants now say the correct amount they give. (I messed around a lot trying to change how both would work so they would give a random 1-2 increase and 3-4 increase but it's not possible to do without making it a plugin and it ain't a big deal. I don't know if adding a bunch of plugins is gonna hurt performance or something, even though it would only be like 40 lines of code, but I don't want to add several small plugins if I don't need to.)