Boss Witch is in

Lost souls now sit at a reasonable altitude

smite got less smite,,,y

block got less blocky

shop got messier and there-for prettier

additional code changes allowing arena's to be configured with encounter data

Boss witch custom arena

Camera positioning adjustment for main menu

resolved bug in split focus causing triple strike instead of double

reduced central empty space in combat arena

corrected a bug that sometimes showed a story encounter instead of the shop in late stage 1 encounters

slowed death animation of grin ghost to make it visible

added additional upgrade code targeting 'buff' based card actions, specifically this affects cards like blacker berry and how it gets upgraded by other cards and effects

