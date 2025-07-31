 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19435005
Update notes via Steam Community
Boss Witch is in
Lost souls now sit at a reasonable altitude
smite got less smite,,,y
block got less blocky
shop got messier and there-for prettier
additional code changes allowing arena's to be configured with encounter data
Boss witch custom arena
Camera positioning adjustment for main menu
resolved bug in split focus causing triple strike instead of double
reduced central empty space in combat arena
corrected a bug that sometimes showed a story encounter instead of the shop in late stage 1 encounters
slowed death animation of grin ghost to make it visible
added additional upgrade code targeting 'buff' based card actions, specifically this affects cards like blacker berry and how it gets upgraded by other cards and effects

Changed files in this update

