Tropical Fish Pack is here!🐠🦈🦑
Featuring 5 new creature heads, the Tropical Fish Pack introduces a range of life forms to Ecosystem. You can now shape your virtual world with these additional species in our evolution simulator:
Box Fish
Cuttlefish
Dolphin
Mandarin Dragonet
Tiger Shark
With a launch discount of 10%, this expansion aims to make your ecosystem more diverse with additional customizations for your creature designs. We hope you enjoy playing around with the new heads and conjure even more bizarre life forms!
Ecosystem OST 🎵
To celebrate the DLC launch, we are also releasing Ecosystem's original soundtracks. If you like the tranquil and almost serene atmosphere of Ecosystem, the game's music would be the perfect medium to immerse yourself in the depths of our virtual ocean.
Same as the Tropical Fish Pack, the OST pack also has a 10% launch discount; or you can grab both the DLC and the OST in the complete bundle for a bit more savings.
PATCH NOTES - Ecosystem 1.1
Several fixes and optimizations have also been implemented to prepare the game for Ecosystem's new residents. See below for the full details:
Enable support for the Tropical Fish pack, which includes skins and heads for the boxfish, cuttlefish, dolphin, mandarin dragonet, and tiger shark.
Fix: loading a savegame results in extra skin texture allocations that are not actually needed.
Fix: errors setting a few skin procedural texture parameters sometimes result in rebuilding textures that do not need to be rebuilt.
Fix: choosing specific colors and brightness levels for creatures in the Evolutionary Parameters panel could result in unused skins that waste memory.
Fix: 'skin update in progress' message could appear in the wrong location on some resolutions.
Changed files in this update