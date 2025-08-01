Tropical Fish Pack is here!🐠🦈🦑

Featuring 5 new creature heads, the Tropical Fish Pack introduces a range of life forms to Ecosystem. You can now shape your virtual world with these additional species in our evolution simulator:

Box Fish

Cuttlefish

Dolphin

Mandarin Dragonet

Tiger Shark

With a launch discount of 10%, this expansion aims to make your ecosystem more diverse with additional customizations for your creature designs. We hope you enjoy playing around with the new heads and conjure even more bizarre life forms!

Ecosystem OST 🎵

To celebrate the DLC launch, we are also releasing Ecosystem's original soundtracks. If you like the tranquil and almost serene atmosphere of Ecosystem, the game's music would be the perfect medium to immerse yourself in the depths of our virtual ocean.

Same as the Tropical Fish Pack, the OST pack also has a 10% launch discount; or you can grab both the DLC and the OST in the complete bundle for a bit more savings.

PATCH NOTES - Ecosystem 1.1

Several fixes and optimizations have also been implemented to prepare the game for Ecosystem's new residents. See below for the full details: