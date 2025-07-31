 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19434919 Edited 1 August 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

EXFIL Community Game Night
🕘 Every Friday at 9PM EST
📍 Hosted in our official Discord server

Join us for EXFIL’s weekly Community Game Night - your chance to gear up, squad up, and put your tactics to the test alongside other Operators.

Whether you're a hardened veteran or brand new to the game, everyone is welcome. There’s no pressure, just coordinated fun and a great opportunity to meet other players.

✅ No registration required
✅ Public voice chat in Discord
✅ Running on the main build

See you on the battlefield.

👉 Join the Official Discord

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 860021
