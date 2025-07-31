EXFIL Community Game Night

🕘 Every Friday at 9PM EST

📍 Hosted in our official Discord server

Join us for EXFIL’s weekly Community Game Night - your chance to gear up, squad up, and put your tactics to the test alongside other Operators.

Whether you're a hardened veteran or brand new to the game, everyone is welcome. There’s no pressure, just coordinated fun and a great opportunity to meet other players.

✅ No registration required

✅ Public voice chat in Discord

✅ Running on the main build

See you on the battlefield.



👉 Join the Official Discord